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Powering the Future: Agratas' Gigafactory Boosts UK Economy

Agratas, Tata Group's global battery business, is set to establish one of Europe's largest gigafactories in England, aided by a £380 million UK government grant. This project promises significant economic growth, thousands of jobs, and a boost in domestic battery production, reducing reliance on imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:35 IST
Powering the Future: Agratas' Gigafactory Boosts UK Economy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Agratas, under the Tata Group, is set to revolutionize battery manufacturing in Europe with its upcoming gigafactory in Somerset, England. The UK government has pledged £380 million in grants to support the massive project that is expected to create over 4,200 jobs directly and thousands more in related sectors.

Announced by UK Business Secretary Peter Kyle, the grant underscores the government's intent to bolster domestic battery production, aiming to reduce import dependencies. This strategic move is set to contribute about £43 billion to the economy over the next 25 years, according to the Department for Business and Trade (DBT).

The initiative not only strengthens economic security but also aligns with global sustainability goals by advancing the automotive and battery manufacturing sectors. The battery innovation program and DRIVE35 funding aim to secure the UK's competitive edge on the global stage, benefiting both startups and established firms like Nissan and Jaguar Land Rover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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