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Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Bihar's Katihar District

A tragic collision involving a bus, truck, and pickup van occurred in Bihar's Katihar district, resulting in at least seven fatalities and 18 injuries. The accident happened on NH-31, with local police on the scene. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals, and casualties may rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katihar | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:46 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Bihar's Katihar District
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  • India

A devastating collision unfolded on Saturday evening in Bihar's Katihar district, involving a bus, truck, and pickup van, as confirmed by local authorities. Seven people have lost their lives, and 18 others sustained injuries.

The tragic event occurred on National Highway 31 in the Kodha block, according to SP Shikhar Choudhary, who briefed the press regarding the incident.

Emergency responders rushed the injured to the nearest government hospital. SP Choudhary did not rule out the possibility of the death toll increasing as more information becomes available.

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