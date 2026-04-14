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Argentina's Speedy Pact with IMF: What's Next?

Argentina is expected to finalize a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund regarding the second review of its $20 billion program as soon as this week, according to Bloomberg News. However, Reuters has not yet been able to confirm this report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 08:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 08:28 IST
Argentina's Speedy Pact with IMF: What's Next?
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Argentina appears poised to conclude a staff-level understanding with the International Monetary Fund concerning the second evaluation of its $20 billion assistance program, potentially as early as this week. This development was reported by Bloomberg News, citing sources familiar with the situation.

While this report suggests impending progress, Reuters has not yet independently verified the information, leaving some uncertainty surrounding the timeline and specifics of the agreement.

The outcome of these discussions could have significant implications for Argentina's economic roadmap and its ongoing negotiations with international financial entities.

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