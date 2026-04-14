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Global Financial Stability at Risk Amid Middle East Conflict

The IMF warns that the ongoing Middle East conflict is exacerbating global financial stability risks. Rising inflationary pressures, heightened by spiking energy prices, could tighten funding markets and strain various sectors including non-banks and AI borrowers. Sovereign bond volatility and potential forced selling by leveraged investors are major concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:47 IST
Global Financial Stability at Risk Amid Middle East Conflict
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Global financial stability is teetering on the edge as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East intensifies inflationary pressures, warns the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF's semiannual Global Financial Stability Report highlights concerns about tightening funding markets that could strain sectors such as non-banks and private credit, alongside artificial intelligence borrowers.

Since February, global equity prices have dropped by 8% while bond yields skyrocketed, driven by elevated energy prices and inflation expectations. Marked volatility in the bond market has been exacerbated by rising debt-to-GDP levels. The Strait of Hormuz shutdown by Iran further spurred oil prices, adding to the economic turmoil.

The IMF cautioned that the war could trigger forced selling by leveraged investors like hedge funds, potentially leading to outsized losses. A pullback in AI sector investment and increased redemption requests from notable private credit funds are also cause for concern. Policymakers are urged to prepare for potential market dysfunctions and focus on maintaining price stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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