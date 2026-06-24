Massive Digital Radio Glitch Halts German Trains
A technical update caused a major disruption in Deutsche Bahn's digital radio system, halting train services across Germany. Operations resumed on Wednesday, but the incident highlighted the infrastructure's vulnerabilities to attack, despite no evidence of sabotage. Deutsche Bahn faces criticism for chronic issues and plans a major overhaul.
A technical update led to a major disruption in Deutsche Bahn's digital radio system, causing widespread stoppages across Germany's rail network late on Tuesday.
Services resumed the following day, but the incident marks one of the largest ever setbacks for the operator, affecting both long-distance and local trains.
Philipp Nagl, head of infrastructure at Deutsche Bahn, stated efforts are underway to investigate the disruption, amid increasing scrutiny over Germany's vulnerable infrastructure.
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