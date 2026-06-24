Massive Digital Radio Glitch Halts German Trains

German Rail Operator Deutsche Bahn Said A Technical Update Had Caused Disruption In Its Digital Radio System Which Brought Trains Across The Country To A Standstill Late On Tuesday

A technical update led to a major disruption in Deutsche Bahn's digital radio system, causing widespread stoppages across Germany's rail network late on Tuesday.

Services resumed the following day, but the incident marks one of the largest ever setbacks for the operator, affecting both long-distance and local trains.

Philipp Nagl, head of infrastructure at Deutsche Bahn, stated efforts are underway to investigate the disruption, amid increasing scrutiny over Germany's vulnerable infrastructure.