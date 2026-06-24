Piyush Goyal's UK Trade Mission: Paving the Path for Prosperity

Indias Trade Minister Piyush Goyal Will Visit The United Kingdom Between June And For Talks Ahead Of The Rollout Of The Indiauk Trade Agreement On July

India’s Trade Minister, Piyush Goyal, is poised to visit the United Kingdom from June 25 to 27 for pivotal discussions ahead of the anticipated India-UK trade agreement rollout on July 15, a governmental announcement confirmed on Wednesday.

During his visit, Minister Goyal is set to engage with UK Business and Trade Secretary, Peter Kyle. Their talks will likely center around critical implementation concerns, including strategies for tariff cuts, enhanced regulatory coordination, and mechanisms to improve trade and facilitate the mobility of professionals between the two nations.

The forthcoming trade agreement is expected to mark a significant milestone in the economic relations between India and the UK, promising to bolster bilateral trade and investment through streamlined processes and reduced barriers.