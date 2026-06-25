India's Retail Lending Boom: A Multidecade Growth Journey

India's retail lending sector is poised for multi-decade growth, driven by digital underwriting, financial inclusion, and rising incomes, according to Anand Rathi Advisors. The report highlights the transformation in housing, vehicle, gold, and unsecured loans, emphasizing the pivotal role of technology and data-driven strategies shaping the credit landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 12:28 IST
India's Retail Lending Boom: A Multidecade Growth Journey
Inside view of a bank (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's retail lending market is set to experience a sustained growth trajectory, heralded by advancements in digital underwriting and financial inclusion, says a report by Anand Rathi Advisors Limited (ARAL). The comprehensive study delves into the dynamics of housing, vehicle, and gold loans, illuminating the transformative influence of technology in the credit system.

The report identifies India as one of the globe's fastest-growing retail lending markets, buoyed by under-penetrated segments like vehicle finance and emerging digital credit models. Low mortgage penetration, especially, presents significant growth opportunities with India's current standing at a mere 11% of GDP, starkly lower than developed markets.

Vehicle finance is witnessing robust growth across new and used cars, bolstered by the rise of electric vehicle ownership and captive finance developments. Additionally, the gold loan sector aims to grow from $80 billion to $158 billion by FY31, propelled by formalisation and rising gold valuations. Technology-driven underwriting and strategic partnerships are expected to redefine the customer acquisition process, positioning India's retail lending as a cornerstone for long-term value creation.

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