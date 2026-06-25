World Bank Launches $642 Million Youth Skills Program in Western and Central Africa

The World Bank Group has approved the Skills for Innovation, Resilience, and Aspirations (SIRA) Program, a major regional initiative designed to help millions of young people in Western and Central Africa gain job-ready skills and improve their access to employment.

Backed by US$642 million in first-phase financing, the programme will initially support Cabo Verde, Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea, with plans to expand to other countries committed to strengthening the connection between education, skills development and the labour market.

The initiative comes as the region experiences rapid population growth, with around six million young people entering the workforce every year. SIRA is expected to reach 5.4 million young people, with a strong focus on young women and those who are out of school.

Programme focuses on skills that match labour market demand

SIRA forms part of the World Bank Group's broader Jobs Agenda, which places employment at the centre of economic growth and poverty reduction. The programme will help young people build practical skills, connect with employers and improve their chances of finding quality jobs in sectors including energy, healthcare, agribusiness, manufacturing and tourism.

Alongside skills training, the initiative will strengthen education systems, improve governance, support infrastructure development and encourage greater private sector investment in industries with strong growth potential.

World Bank Group Vice President for Western and Central Africa Ousmane Diagana said SIRA represents a major shift in how countries support young people who are not in employment, education or training. He said the programme creates a scalable platform that links skills development directly to job creation and long-term economic transformation across the region.

Country programmes tailored to local economic priorities

In Cabo Verde, the programme will improve access to employment and skills training for young people aged 15 to 35, while expanding certification opportunities and supporting vulnerable and out-of-school youth. Around 50,000 young people are expected to benefit through better employment opportunities and labour market-focused training.

In Côte d'Ivoire, SIRA will support more than 900,000 young people by expanding access to quality technical and vocational education while strengthening links between training institutions and employers. The programme aligns with the country's National Development Plan 2026–2030 and is expected to contribute to industrial growth and private sector development.

In Guinea, approximately 2.7 million young people are expected to benefit as the programme modernises secondary education, expands technical and vocational training in priority sectors such as agribusiness, energy and digital technology, and strengthens entrepreneurship and job placement services. The initiative also supports Guinea's Simandou Vision 2040, which focuses on skills development and economic diversification.

World Bank Group Division Director Marie-Chantal Uwanyiligira said the programme will strengthen technical and vocational education while building closer partnerships with employers, helping young people develop the skills needed for better jobs and stronger economic growth.