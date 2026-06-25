India's Civil Aviation Takes Off: Six New Hub-and-Spoke Destinations

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu announced the expansion of India's hub-and-spoke model to include six new destinations in the next six weeks. This move aims to enhance international connectivity from tier 2 and tier 3 cities, starting with a flight connecting Varanasi to global destinations via New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 11:10 IST
India's Civil Aviation Takes Off: Six New Hub-and-Spoke Destinations
Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a strategic move to boost India's aviation sector, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu declared that six new destinations will be integrated into the country's hub-and-spoke model within the coming six weeks. This initiative is set to extend international connectivity across all airports in India, with an inaugural flight now linking Varanasi to the world through New Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Naidu emphasized the significance of the day for Indian civil aviation, highlighting public anticipation for the hub-and-spoke operations. 'With our infrastructure and SOPs in place, we're poised to connect cities to global destinations,' he stated. 'Varanasi residents can now complete immigration locally and fly internationally via Delhi.'

The union minister also noted plans for Nagpur Airport's extensive development over the next five years, a collaboration involving the Airports Authority of India, state governments, and GMR. 'Nagpur will become a pivotal hub for new industries, demanding significant improvements in aviation and airport operations,' he remarked.

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