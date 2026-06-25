Inflation Data Fuels U.S. Stock Market Surge

Us Stock Index Futures Extended Gains On Thursday As A Largely Inline Inflation Reading Fueled Hopes For A Less Hawkish Federal Reserve A Commerce Department Report Showed The Personal Consumption Expenditures Pce Price Index Rose In May

On Thursday morning, U.S. stock index futures saw significant gains, spurred by an inflation reading that met market expectations and fostered hope for a cautious approach from the Federal Reserve.

The Commerce Department reported that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price index increased by 0.4% in May, slightly less than the forecasted 0.5% and in line with year-on-year estimates at 4.1%. The core index, focusing on more stable elements, rose 0.3% monthly and 3.4% yearly, precisely matching economists' predictions.

By 8:34 a.m. Eastern Time, the market responded positively: Dow E-minis rose by 133 points (0.25%), S&P 500 E-minis advanced by 59.5 points (0.8%), and Nasdaq 100 E-minis surged by 679 points (2.3%).