Inflation Data Fuels U.S. Stock Market Surge

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday, driven by optimism over the Federal Reserve's potential actions following an in-line inflation report. The Commerce Department noted that the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price index increased by 0.4% in May, aligning with expectations, fostering bullish market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Stock Index Futures Extended Gains On Thursday As A Largely Inline Inflation Reading Fueled Hopes For A Less Hawkish Federal Reserve A Commerce Department Report Showed The Personal Consumption Expenditures Pce Price Index Rose In May | Updated: 25-06-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 18:07 IST
Inflation Data Fuels U.S. Stock Market Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday morning, U.S. stock index futures saw significant gains, spurred by an inflation reading that met market expectations and fostered hope for a cautious approach from the Federal Reserve.

The Commerce Department reported that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price index increased by 0.4% in May, slightly less than the forecasted 0.5% and in line with year-on-year estimates at 4.1%. The core index, focusing on more stable elements, rose 0.3% monthly and 3.4% yearly, precisely matching economists' predictions.

By 8:34 a.m. Eastern Time, the market responded positively: Dow E-minis rose by 133 points (0.25%), S&P 500 E-minis advanced by 59.5 points (0.8%), and Nasdaq 100 E-minis surged by 679 points (2.3%).

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026