Inflation Data Fuels U.S. Stock Market Surge
U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday, driven by optimism over the Federal Reserve's potential actions following an in-line inflation report. The Commerce Department noted that the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price index increased by 0.4% in May, aligning with expectations, fostering bullish market sentiment.
On Thursday morning, U.S. stock index futures saw significant gains, spurred by an inflation reading that met market expectations and fostered hope for a cautious approach from the Federal Reserve.
The Commerce Department reported that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price index increased by 0.4% in May, slightly less than the forecasted 0.5% and in line with year-on-year estimates at 4.1%. The core index, focusing on more stable elements, rose 0.3% monthly and 3.4% yearly, precisely matching economists' predictions.
By 8:34 a.m. Eastern Time, the market responded positively: Dow E-minis rose by 133 points (0.25%), S&P 500 E-minis advanced by 59.5 points (0.8%), and Nasdaq 100 E-minis surged by 679 points (2.3%).