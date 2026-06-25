India and US Forge Reliable AI Future with Strategic Collaboration

In a significant meeting on Thursday, S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), addressed pressing discussions surrounding AI collaboration between India and the United States. Central to these discussions was the reliability of advanced AI models like Anthropic's Claude and the need for long-term, uninterrupted access to such technologies. Krishnan spoke during the 2nd Pax Silica Summit in Washington, underscoring the importance of a stable partnership unhampered by sudden disruptions, crucial for India's digital infrastructure and public services.

During the discussions, Krishnan stressed the necessity of understanding the US's stance on continuous AI technology access. Sudden cutoffs could adversely affect India's integration of advanced models into sensitive sectors, leading to setbacks in AI-driven initiatives and digital platforms, he warned. Positively, the US provided assurances to ensure that, for trusted partners, access will remain reliable even as India prioritizes safeguarding its technological infrastructure.

Further dialogues at the summit emphasized strengthening international collaboration and resilient supply chains to support the global AI ecosystem's growth. India's role in the global technology supply chain was a key topic, with discussions looking at how diverse and robust supply chains, including infrastructure for data centers and AI model development, can be fostered. The summit closed with a commitment to enhancing global AI cooperation, recognizing collaboration as essential to developing a resilient ecosystem.