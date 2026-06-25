Rubio Reassures Gulf Allies Amidst Iran Deal Talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured Gulf allies that their interests were considered in any deal with Iran, during his Middle East trip. Addressing concerns about the preliminary accord, he emphasized peace efforts with Iran would not threaten regional security. Discussions included the strategic Strait of Hormuz and potential financial aid to Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Told Gulf Allies On Thursday That Any Deal With Iran Would Take Their Interests Into Account | Updated: 25-06-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 17:26 IST
Rubio Reassures Gulf Allies Amidst Iran Deal Talks
Secretary of State

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed Gulf allies on Thursday, emphasizing that any potential deal with Iran would include regional interests. His Middle East visit aimed to allay concerns over the preliminary accord with Iran.

Speaking in Bahrain, Rubio assured Gulf foreign ministers that Washington seeks a lasting peace without compromising the allies' security in the region. The discussion centered on Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, critical for global oil trade.

In meetings, Rubio also touched upon concerns over a proposed $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran, emphasizing that no nation should profit from international waterways' use. Oman's role in ensuring the Strait's safe passage was acknowledged at the gathering.

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