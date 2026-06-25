Investing in Europe's Future: Ukraine's €10 Billion Reconstruction Deals

Ukraine Expects To Sign Deals Worth More Than Billion Euros Over The Next Two Days At A Reconstruction Conference In Poland

Ukraine is poised to ink agreements valued at more than €10 billion during a reconstruction conference in Poland, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Thursday. This comes as the European Union initiates the transfer of the first part of a comprehensive loan to support Ukraine's recovery efforts.

Speaking at the conference in Gdansk, Svyrydenko elaborated on Ukraine's strategic importance to Europe, emphasizing the nation's role in boosting defense and energy resilience across the continent. Additionally, Ukraine secured a $3.39 billion deal with the World Bank, facilitating job growth and policy development.

The event serves as an international platform for Ukraine's reconstruction following extensive damage from Russian offensives. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that an investment fund dedicated to Ukraine’s reconstruction, supported by major European nations, is prepared for deployment, potentially mobilizing €500 million this year.