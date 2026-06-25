Marco Rubio Assures Gulf Allies on Iran Deal

Us Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Told Gulf Allies On Thursday That Any Deal With Iran Would Take Their Interests Into Account

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio completed a Middle East tour, reassuring Gulf allies on Thursday that their interests would be safeguarded in any U.S. deal with Iran. At a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Bahrain, Rubio emphasized that Washington seeks a peace plan with Iran that protects regional security.

In a joint statement with the Gulf Cooperation Council, Rubio confirmed a commitment to addressing Iran's missiles and drones and ensuring free passage in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. stance is that no nation should levy fees for international waterway usage. Gulf allies have expressed reservations about Iran's involvement in the region's security infrastructure.

Rubio's diplomatic trip follows the U.S.-Iran framework agreement intended to resolve recent conflicts. Gulf states are wary of potential U.S.-Iran cooperation, fearing increased Iranian influence. Talks with the U.S. reiterated support for Lebanon and Syria, stressing peace efforts in ongoing regional conflicts.