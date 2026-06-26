SETL's Strategic Leap: Acquiring GScale to Transform India's AI Infrastructure

Standard Engineering Technology Limited (BSE: 544333), a frontrunner in multidisciplinary engineering in India, has announced the acquisition of a 51% majority stake in GScale Energy Private Limited. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in shaping India's AI infrastructure landscape.

For over a decade, SETL has demonstrated engineering prowess in building essential infrastructure for the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors, extending its expertise to the burgeoning field of AI datacenters. GScale Energy, under the leadership of renowned engineer Mr. Kasu Brahma Reddy, brings substantial experience with over 486 MW delivered and 1 GW in ongoing projects.

The acquisition taps into an expansive market, with global AI datacenter infrastructure demanding up to $6.7 trillion by 2030. SETL's financial robustness, with an FY2026 revenue of ₹793 crore and a structured ₹500 crore investment program, ensures its competitive edge in this historic engineering opportunity. The collaboration sets the stage for advancing India's AI infrastructure at unmatched speed and scale.