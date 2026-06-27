Tragic Aircraft Collision: The Beijing Skyline Incident

On a tragic day in Beijing, a light aircraft crashed into the city’s tallest building, resulting in the pilot's death and injuries to 13 others. The unusual accident has prompted an investigation as authorities seek to uncover the cause behind this rare aviation incident in the Chinese capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Light Aircraft Crash Into Beijings Tallest Building On Friday Killed The Pilot And Injured People Who Were Not On Board | Updated: 27-06-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 17:54 IST
Tragic Aircraft Collision: The Beijing Skyline Incident
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In a tragic accident on Friday, a light aircraft crashed into Beijing's tallest building, claiming the life of the pilot onboard and injuring 13 people on the ground, according to local government reports. The incident is particularly unusual for Beijing, where airspace is heavily regulated.

The crash occurred at the 528-meter-high CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, located in the city's Central Business District. The building sustained damage limited to a hole from two shattered glass panels, which were temporarily boarded up by Saturday.

The aircraft, identified as a two-seat, single-engine Aurora SA60L, was confirmed by Flightradar24 data to have been registered as B-12PP, owned by Beijing-based Dongshi Shuangyue General Aviation. The investigation continues as authorities scrutinize the circumstances leading to the crash.

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