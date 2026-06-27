Tragic Aircraft Collision: The Beijing Skyline Incident

A Light Aircraft Crash Into Beijings Tallest Building On Friday Killed The Pilot And Injured People Who Were Not On Board

In a tragic accident on Friday, a light aircraft crashed into Beijing's tallest building, claiming the life of the pilot onboard and injuring 13 people on the ground, according to local government reports. The incident is particularly unusual for Beijing, where airspace is heavily regulated.

The crash occurred at the 528-meter-high CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, located in the city's Central Business District. The building sustained damage limited to a hole from two shattered glass panels, which were temporarily boarded up by Saturday.

The aircraft, identified as a two-seat, single-engine Aurora SA60L, was confirmed by Flightradar24 data to have been registered as B-12PP, owned by Beijing-based Dongshi Shuangyue General Aviation. The investigation continues as authorities scrutinize the circumstances leading to the crash.