India and Greece Strengthen Economic Ties for Prosperous Future
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met with Greece's Minister of Development Takis Theodorikakos to enhance trade ties. Discussions centered on trade, investment, and cooperation in technology. Bilateral trade aims to double by 2030, focusing on sectors like pharmaceuticals and renewable energy under the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal recently engaged in a constructive dialogue with Greece's Minister of Development, Takis Theodorikakos, to fortify economic ties between the two nations. Announced via Goyal's social media, the meeting highlighted plans to enhance trade, investment, and industrial cooperation.
Key discussions centered on expanding economic partnership through resilient supply chains and emerging technologies. Goyal emphasized the mutual benefits of collaboration in manufacturing, start-ups, and technological advancements to boost growth.
The meeting with Haris Theoharis, Greece's Deputy Foreign Minister, paved the way for deeper maritime, connectivity, and sector-specific partnerships. Both countries aim to double bilateral trade to USD 4 billion by 2030, with a focus on pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and technology as detailed by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics.