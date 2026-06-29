Hungary's Power Play: A Regulatory Respite

Hungary's energy minister temporarily exempted the Paks nuclear power plant from downstream cooling water temperature regulations, allowing a reduced output cut of 40 MW. Without the exemption, the output would have needed to decrease by an additional 640 MW, averted by this regulatory relief over the weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hungarys Energy Minister Granted A Temporary Exemption For The Paks Nuclear Power Plant From Downstream Cooling Water Temperature Regulations | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:23 IST
Hungary's Power Play: A Regulatory Respite
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In a strategic move, Hungary's energy minister has issued a temporary exemption for the Paks nuclear power plant, bypassing standard downstream cooling water temperature regulations.

The plant's operator confirmed on Monday that despite the eased restrictions, the plant's output must still be reduced by 40 MW.

This decision follows similar measures over the weekend to manage the power supply, averting a drastic cut of another 640 MW in the absence of the exemption.

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