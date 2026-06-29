Hungary's Power Play: A Regulatory Respite

Hungarys Energy Minister Granted A Temporary Exemption For The Paks Nuclear Power Plant From Downstream Cooling Water Temperature Regulations

In a strategic move, Hungary's energy minister has issued a temporary exemption for the Paks nuclear power plant, bypassing standard downstream cooling water temperature regulations.

The plant's operator confirmed on Monday that despite the eased restrictions, the plant's output must still be reduced by 40 MW.

This decision follows similar measures over the weekend to manage the power supply, averting a drastic cut of another 640 MW in the absence of the exemption.