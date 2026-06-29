Footwear Showcase to Boost Local Manufacturing in South Africa

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) will host a Footwear Retail Buyer Showcase in Durban on 1 and 2 July 2026 to strengthen links between local footwear manufacturers and major retailers.

The event, taking place at the Coastlands Hotel Umhlanga, is being organised in partnership with the South African Footwear and Leather Industries Association (SAFLIA) and the South African Footwear and Leather Export Council (SAFLEC), with support from the International Labour Organization (ILO). The initiative forms part of South Africa's Retail-Clothing, Textile, Footwear and Leather (R-CTFL) Master Plan 2030, which seeks to expand local manufacturing, increase domestic procurement and create sustainable employment.

Local manufacturers to showcase production capabilities

The showcase will allow South African footwear manufacturers to present their products, production capacity and compliance standards to retailers, buyers and sourcing teams from across the industry. The programme is expected to encourage business-to-business engagements that could result in supplier onboarding, trial orders, long-term sourcing agreements and stronger commercial partnerships. Thirteen footwear manufacturers will participate in the showcase, highlighting their product ranges and readiness to supply both local and international markets.

The first day will conclude with a networking dinner and panel discussion involving government representatives, retailers, manufacturers, organised labour, industry associations and development partners. Discussions will focus on localisation, sustainability, competitiveness, compliance, market access and strengthening cooperation across the footwear value chain.

Factory visits to strengthen sourcing partnerships

On 2 July, selected retailers and buyers will visit manufacturing facilities to gain first-hand insight into production processes, workforce skills, quality management systems, compliance standards and manufacturing capacity. The visits are intended to support practical sourcing discussions beyond the exhibition floor.

Acting Deputy Director-General of Sectors at the dtic, Dr Tebogo Makube, said the initiative demonstrates the commitment of government and industry to rebuilding South Africa's footwear manufacturing sector. He said stronger collaboration between manufacturers, retailers, development partners and government institutions is essential to increasing local procurement, improving competitiveness and creating jobs.

Signed in 2019, the R-CTFL Master Plan serves as a social compact between government, retailers, manufacturers and organised labour to revitalise South Africa's clothing, textile, footwear and leather industries. The department expects the showcase to strengthen relationships across the sector, expand sourcing opportunities for local producers and support the continued implementation of the Master Plan while contributing to industrial growth and employment.