Minister Hands Over Farming Support to KZN Land Reform Beneficiaries

Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso will hand over farming implements worth millions of rand and title deeds to land reform beneficiaries on Monday in the Mthonjaneni Local Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The event, taking place at the Melmoth Sports Field, forms part of government's ongoing efforts to strengthen agricultural production while giving land reform beneficiaries secure ownership of their properties. Beneficiaries from the Waterways, Lucky Star and Tasma farms will receive farming equipment along with title deeds for properties with a combined value of more than R50 million.

Support expected to boost farming and local economy

Nyhontso said the assistance is designed to help beneficiaries increase agricultural productivity, expand their farming activities and create employment opportunities in their communities. He noted that issuing title deeds gives beneficiaries greater security of tenure, allowing them to invest in their farms with confidence. The farming implements are expected to improve productivity and support the long-term sustainability of farming operations. The initiative forms part of government's post-settlement support programme, which aims to ensure that land redistributed through reform programmes remains productive and contributes to rural development.

Mthonjaneni farms recognised as a land reform success

The Mthonjaneni cluster, which includes the Ntembeni, Emakhasaneni, Dludla and Waterways farms, has been recognised as one of South Africa's successful land reform projects. According to the department, these farms have continued operating productively, setting them apart from many land reform projects that have faced challenges with underutilised land. Their continued success is regarded as a model for effective land reform implementation. The handover highlights government's commitment to supporting emerging farmers with practical resources while promoting sustainable agriculture, job creation and economic growth in rural communities.