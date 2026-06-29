CGE Hosts Dialogue on Men's Mental Health in South Africa

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) in Gauteng is hosting a policy dialogue on men's mental health under the theme "Closing the Gender Gap in Policy and Practice." The event aims to bring greater attention to an issue that the Commission says remains one of South Africa's most pressing but least discussed public policy challenges. The dialogue brings together representatives from government, academia, civil society and the mental health sector to explore ways of improving support for men's mental health through stronger policies and coordinated action.

Suicide statistics highlight urgent need for action

According to the CGE, recent evidence shows that around 80% of suicide deaths in South Africa are among men, highlighting the need to better understand the social, cultural and structural factors that affect men's mental well-being.

The Commission believes these figures point to the importance of developing gender-responsive policies that address the barriers many men face when seeking mental health support. The discussions are expected to examine existing policy gaps while identifying practical measures to improve prevention, early intervention and access to care.

Dialogue to shape future policy recommendations

The outcomes of the engagement will contribute to a Commission for Gender Equality Policy Brief on Men's Mental Health in South Africa. The document is intended to provide evidence-based recommendations that can support advocacy efforts and inform future policy reforms.

By bringing together experts and stakeholders from different sectors, the Commission hopes to strengthen collaboration and encourage more inclusive approaches to mental health that recognise the specific challenges faced by men while promoting better health outcomes across society. Members of the public can follow the dialogue online through the virtual meeting platform provided by the Commission.