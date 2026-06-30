Market Soars as U.S.-Iran Tensions Ease and Tech Stocks Rebound

In a striking turn of events, U.S. stocks surged on Monday, driven by easing tensions between the United States and Iran and significant gains in major technology-related shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared to a record closing high, bolstered by hopes for a peaceful resolution as diplomatic teams convened in Doha.

Market analysts, like Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities, noted that the possibility of peace talks fostered investor confidence, overshadowing the weekend's missile exchanges. The stock market's attention is turning towards the upcoming earnings season, with expectations high for second-quarter reports across S&P 500 companies.

The rise in the Dow was echoed across other indices, with the S&P 500 climbing 1.18% and Nasdaq 2.07%. Sector performance was led by communication services and tech giants like Comcast and Alphabet, both posting notable gains. Investors are eagerly anticipating the forthcoming U.S. jobs report, further fueling the bullish sentiment in the market.