Swift Response Quells Transformer Blaze in Ghaziabad

A fire erupted in a transformer in Khora Colony, Ghaziabad, prompting a rapid response from the Vaishali fire station. Thanks to the timely intervention, no casualties were reported, and the fire was contained. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure. More details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:55 IST
Swift Response Quells Transformer Blaze in Ghaziabad
Visual from the spot (Photo/Fire Department). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in a transformer located in Khora Colony, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The incident was swiftly reported to the Vaishali fire station, according to Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar.

The fire brigade took immediate action upon receiving the alert about the transformer blaze in Adarsh Nagar, Khora village, and fire personnel were dispatched to the site to mitigate the situation.

As a precautionary step, the fire department evacuated nearby residences to ensure public safety. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the fire was successfully controlled. Further information regarding the incident is expected.

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