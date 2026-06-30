Swift Response Quells Transformer Blaze in Ghaziabad

A fire erupted in a transformer located in Khora Colony, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The incident was swiftly reported to the Vaishali fire station, according to Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar.

The fire brigade took immediate action upon receiving the alert about the transformer blaze in Adarsh Nagar, Khora village, and fire personnel were dispatched to the site to mitigate the situation.

As a precautionary step, the fire department evacuated nearby residences to ensure public safety. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the fire was successfully controlled. Further information regarding the incident is expected.