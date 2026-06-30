Celebrating 250 Voices: US-India Strategic Partnership's Legacy

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) released a book titled 'We The People - 250 Voices,' honoring individuals who significantly impacted US-India relations. The launch at the America@250 summit showcases diverse contributors from varied backgrounds, celebrating the rich diplomatic and cultural partnership between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:55 IST
Celebrating 250 Voices: US-India Strategic Partnership's Legacy
Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF (L) and Former United States Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster (Center) with second edition of its coffee table book titled 'We The People' (Photo/X@USISPForum). Image Credit: ANI

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) unveiled the second edition of its coffee table book, 'We The People - 250 Voices,' at their flagship leadership summit, America@250, in Washington, DC on June 29. This launch emerged as a highlight of the event that celebrated America's quarter-millennium of independence.

This edition pays homage to 250 influential figures spanning various professions—from artists to diplomats—who have significantly impacted the evolving US-India relations over the years. It's a nod to both historical icons and contemporary leaders who have, in various capacities, strengthened this vital partnership.

The book features notable personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi and Abraham Lincoln, along with current leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump. It's a testament to the collaborative efforts across political and corporate spheres that contribute to US-India ties.

USISPF President and CEO Dr. Mukesh Aghi emphasized the mission to turn strategic intent into actionable outcomes, celebrating the individuals who've laid the groundwork for this enduring partnership. The publication not only highlights past relationships but acknowledges those continuing to shape the future of US-India relations.

Following the success of its previous edition marking 75 years of diplomatic relations, this new book brings a personal and human touch, weaving stories of enduring connections and dynamic partnerships.

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