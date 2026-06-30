Tech Stocks Surge in China's Resilient Factory Boom

China's mainland stock market rallied on Tuesday, driven by AI and semiconductor companies, following a report of robust factory activity that highlighted strong demand for tech exports. However, Hong Kong's market performance lagged behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinas Mainland Shares Rose On Tuesday | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:55 IST
Tech Stocks Surge in China's Resilient Factory Boom
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China's mainland stock markets saw a significant uptick on Tuesday, driven primarily by a surge in artificial intelligence and semiconductor sectors. This rally came after reports indicated stronger-than-expected factory activity, underscoring resilient demand for high-tech exports from the country.

Factory activity data revealed a robust performance, bolstering investor confidence and encouraging a buying spree in tech-related shares. This optimism, however, was not mirrored in the Hong Kong stock exchange, which experienced a lag in performance.

The divergence between mainland and Hong Kong stocks highlights contrasting market dynamics. While the mainland benefits from a tech-driven boost, Hong Kong struggles amidst broader market uncertainties.

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