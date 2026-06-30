Yen's Four-Decade Low Spurs Intervention Speculation

Japan Reiterated On Tuesday That Authorities Stood Ready To Respond To Currency Moves

On Tuesday, Japan maintained its readiness to respond to volatile currency movements, despite the yen's depreciation to a 40-year low. The yen fell to 162.41, triggering speculation of potential Tokyo intervention.

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama emphasized the government's preparedness to act on currency fluctuations, echoing statements made during a meeting with U.S. officials. The yen's current trade underscores Tokyo's cautious stance as it enters sensitive market waters.

Japan faces pressures from a yield gap favoring the dollar and persistent calls to address import cost hikes due to the weaker yen. The government's forthcoming economic policy may reveal its strategies amid this financial climate.