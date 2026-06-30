Global Markets Steady as Europe Awaits Inflation Data

A Look At The Day Ahead In European And Global Markets From Tom Westbrook The Session Is The First Buying Day For The Quarter Ahead

The global financial markets remain steady as traders kick off a new quarter. Despite an unprecedented oil supply shock earlier this year, prices have stabilized and demand adjustments are ensuring market calm.

A notable spike in AI-related stocks has propelled indices, with South Korea’s KOSPI and Japan’s Nikkei experiencing substantial gains, although currency adjustments have been challenging for some Asian economies.

This week, all eyes are on European inflation figures, which could significantly impact economic strategies within the continent. Other expected developments include British GDP results and U.S. consumer confidence data.