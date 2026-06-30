Global Markets Steady as Europe Awaits Inflation Data
The global markets are showing resilience as European inflation data and other economic indicators are anticipated. Despite an historic oil shock, prices remained stable, while the AI sector and bond markets also displayed growth. Key economic developments include European inflation, British GDP, and US job openings.
The global financial markets remain steady as traders kick off a new quarter. Despite an unprecedented oil supply shock earlier this year, prices have stabilized and demand adjustments are ensuring market calm.
A notable spike in AI-related stocks has propelled indices, with South Korea’s KOSPI and Japan’s Nikkei experiencing substantial gains, although currency adjustments have been challenging for some Asian economies.
This week, all eyes are on European inflation figures, which could significantly impact economic strategies within the continent. Other expected developments include British GDP results and U.S. consumer confidence data.