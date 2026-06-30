NALCO's Mega Expansion: A Bold Leap Towards Sustainable Aluminum Production

State-owned NALCO plans a significant Rs 28,000-30,000 crore investment to enhance its aluminum production through a new smelter and power plant, targeting increased green power usage by 2030. Amid geopolitical challenges, NALCO focuses on sustainable resource utilization and aims to bridge India's aluminum consumption gap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 13:44 IST
NALCO's Mega Expansion: A Bold Leap Towards Sustainable Aluminum Production
NALCO Chairman and Managing Director Brijendra Pratap Singh (Photo-Nalco). Image Credit: ANI

State-run National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has unveiled an ambitious investment strategy of approximately Rs 28,000-30,000 crore over the next three to four years. This substantial capital will facilitate the expansion of its aluminum production capacity through a new aluminum smelter and a 1,000 MW captive power plant, as revealed by Chairman and Managing Director Brijendra Pratap Singh to ANI.

Singh outlined that the construction of a 0.5 million tonne smelter and a corresponding power plant are top priorities. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared this year, while groundwork is expected to commence by late 2027. Singh aims to finish both projects by 2030 or 2031.

In a bid to reduce carbon emissions, Singh stated that NALCO is set on sourcing 30% of its energy from green power by 2030. NALCO has already made strides in this area, with 198 MW of wind and solar power capacity. Concurrently, NALCO is furthering its efforts in critical mineral exploration, alongside collaborations with research institutions for rare earth recovery.

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