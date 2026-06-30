High-Ranking Political Drama: The Nadiem Makarim Corruption Verdict

Nadiem Makarim, co-founder of Gojek and former education minister in Indonesia, was sentenced to a decade in prison by an Indonesian court on Tuesday on charges of corruption.

Makarim, aged 41, has consistently refuted the accusations, claiming that the legal action against him is driven by political motives. His stance has garnered backing from academics and human rights advocates.

The implications of this ruling could dent investor confidence in Indonesia further. Already experiencing financial turbulence, the rupiah and stock market have depreciated notably this year. These shifts are compounded by poor credit outlooks and governance concerns, with MSCI considering a downgrade over market transparency issues.