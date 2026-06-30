General Upendra Dwivedi Retires After Four Decades of Service

General Upendra Dwivedi retired on Monday after serving the nation for more than four decades, stepping down as the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS). His tenure was marked by a strong focus on operational preparedness, military modernisation, technology integration, and improving the welfare of serving personnel and veterans. During his time as Army Chief, General Dwivedi led the Indian Army through a period of evolving security challenges while driving major reforms to prepare the force for future warfare. His leadership also emphasised closer cooperation among the Army, Navy, and Air Force to strengthen joint military operations.

Operational preparedness and modernisation remained key priorities

General Dwivedi ensured that the Indian Army maintained a high level of readiness across all operational theatres. Under his leadership, the Army continued its deployment along the Northern Borders through Operation Snow Leopard while carrying out its responsibilities on the Western Front with professionalism and restraint. His tenure also witnessed Operation Sindoor, which reflected the Army's preparedness, precision, and measured response to emerging security challenges.

As part of the Army's Decade of Transformation, he guided several modernisation initiatives designed to build a more agile and technology-driven force. Programmes including Rudra Brigades, Bhairav Battalions, Ashni Drone Platoons, Shaktibaan Regiments, Divyastra Batteries, Electronic Warfare Brigades, and Integrated Battle Groups moved forward under his leadership, alongside reforms in force restructuring, human resource management, and technology adoption.

Focus on jointness, soldier welfare and long-term planning

General Dwivedi consistently promoted stronger coordination among the three armed services by encouraging integrated planning and joint operational thinking to meet the demands of future theatre-based warfare. He also placed significant importance on the welfare of serving soldiers, veterans, Veer Naris, and military families. During his tenure, several initiatives were introduced to strengthen engagement with the veteran community, including the Veterans Achievers Award, while reinforcing the Army's continued commitment to personnel even after retirement.

Looking beyond present-day challenges, General Dwivedi guided the development of the Strategic Security Guidelines @2047, aligning the Army's long-term planning with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and the Armed Forces Vision @2047. In recognition of his distinguished military service, General Upendra Dwivedi has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM).