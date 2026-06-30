Eurozone Inflation Slows, Easing ECB Rate Hike Pressure

Inflation rates across major euro zone countries, including Germany, France, and Italy, were lower than anticipated in June, reducing the immediate need for the European Central Bank to raise interest rates. Spain was an exception, maintaining higher inflation. Overall euro zone inflation could potentially fall below expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Inflation Slowed More Than Expected Across Most Major Euro Zone Economies In June | Updated: 30-06-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 19:17 IST
Eurozone Inflation Slows, Easing ECB Rate Hike Pressure
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Preliminary data released on Tuesday indicates a slowdown in inflation across most major euro zone economies in June, lightening the burden on the European Central Bank (ECB) to impose near-term interest rate hikes. Analysts believe that current conditions do not necessitate immediate ECB action.

Germany, France, and Italy all reported softer-than-expected inflation readings. However, Spain was an outlier, maintaining steady inflation without a decrease. This variation suggests that the overall euro zone inflation, set to be announced on Wednesday, may fall short of forecasts.

In Germany, inflation decelerated to 2.4% from 2.7%, below the expected 2.5%. France observed a sharper decline to 2.0% due to falling energy prices. Italy also observed a slight decline, contrary to predictions of stability, while Spain's inflation remained higher than expected at 3.6%.

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