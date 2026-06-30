Eurozone Inflation Slows, Easing ECB Rate Hike Pressure

Inflation Slowed More Than Expected Across Most Major Euro Zone Economies In June

Preliminary data released on Tuesday indicates a slowdown in inflation across most major euro zone economies in June, lightening the burden on the European Central Bank (ECB) to impose near-term interest rate hikes. Analysts believe that current conditions do not necessitate immediate ECB action.

Germany, France, and Italy all reported softer-than-expected inflation readings. However, Spain was an outlier, maintaining steady inflation without a decrease. This variation suggests that the overall euro zone inflation, set to be announced on Wednesday, may fall short of forecasts.

In Germany, inflation decelerated to 2.4% from 2.7%, below the expected 2.5%. France observed a sharper decline to 2.0% due to falling energy prices. Italy also observed a slight decline, contrary to predictions of stability, while Spain's inflation remained higher than expected at 3.6%.