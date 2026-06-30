Dr Jitendra Singh highlights research as a driver of economic growth

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has called for stronger collaboration between scientific institutions and industry, saying India's next phase of economic growth will depend on converting research into practical technologies that create value for farmers, businesses, and society.

Speaking at the CSIR–Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) in Hyderabad, the Minister said scientific research is expanding beyond improving agricultural productivity to developing technologies that transform agricultural waste into valuable products. He said this approach can generate new income opportunities for farmers, promote rural entrepreneurship, and strengthen India's circular economy.

During the event, Dr. Singh inaugurated four advanced research and development facilities and laid the foundation stone for a ₹44.46 crore hostel complex that will accommodate 200 students and researchers.

New facilities to boost clean technology and industrial innovation

The newly inaugurated facilities include the Advanced R&D Facility for Fluorochemicals, the Continuous Processing Platform for Industrial Chemicals, the Sustainable Engineering Complex (SustEC), and the 500 KLD Decentralized Effluent Treatment Plant for the Siripuram Handloom Cluster.

The Minister said the fluorochemicals facility will strengthen India's capabilities in developing advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, electronic chemicals, refrigerants, and products needed by the defence and space sectors, reducing dependence on imports. He described the Sustainable Engineering Complex as an important step towards a circular economy by converting agricultural residues, biomass, waste plastics, and industrial by-products into fuels, hydrogen, advanced materials, and other value-added products. The Continuous Processing Platform, he added, will help Indian chemical and pharmaceutical industries adopt safer, more efficient, and globally competitive manufacturing technologies.

Dr. Singh also praised the decentralized effluent treatment plant, saying it demonstrates how scientific innovation can support traditional industries by reducing pollution, conserving water, and promoting environmentally sustainable textile production.

Research institutions urged to work closely with industry

The Minister said scientific laboratories must increasingly partner with industries, startups, MSMEs, and technology companies to accelerate the commercialisation of research. He noted that India is steadily evolving from being a technology adopter to becoming a technology developer, with innovation playing a central role in strengthening economic growth, self-reliance, and global competitiveness.

Highlighting recent achievements in areas such as clean energy, defence, aviation, and space, Dr. Singh said technologies developed by CSIR, including compressed biogas from agricultural waste and carbon dioxide conversion into Dimethyl Ether, show how scientific research can support energy security while creating new industrial opportunities.

He also welcomed the recent recruitment of nearly 90 permanent staff members, including around 70 scientists and technical professionals, at CSIR-IICT. Stressing the importance of nurturing future researchers, he said investments in modern laboratories must be complemented by quality residential facilities and a supportive research environment. Dr. Singh urged scientists to work closely with entrepreneurs and industry partners to ensure that laboratory innovations reach the marketplace and contribute to employment, industrial growth, and improved quality of life as India strengthens its position as a global scientific leader.