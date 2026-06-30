Pioneering Crypto Portfolio Management in Italy

Genoabased Fintech Hodli Said On Tuesday It Had Received Regulatory Approval Under European Union Rules On Digital Assets To Operate As Italys First Manager Of Crypto Asset Portfolios

Genoa-based fintech firm Hodli announced on Tuesday that it has secured regulatory approval to operate as Italy's first manager of cryptocurrency asset portfolios. The green light comes under recently established European Union rules governing digital assets.

This regulatory endorsement represents a historic moment for the Italian cryptocurrency market. Hodli's pioneering move as a portfolio manager opens new avenues in the realm of digital finance, setting a benchmark for other entities considering similar ventures.

The approval highlights Italy's progressive stance on cryptocurrency regulation and signifies a broader acceptance of digital asset management within the European framework. This development is expected to stimulate further interest and investment in Italy's fintech sector.