SEC Seeks Public Input on Regulation of Novel ETFs

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Tuesday that it is seeking public comments on the regulation of 'novel' exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This category of investment products, which often involves leverage or options and connections to cryptocurrency and prediction market contracts, is rapidly growing.

The call for comments comes as the SEC has previously declined to authorize some ETFs that offer triple to quintuple returns on stocks and delayed approval for others that depend on real-world event outcomes, such as elections. The SEC's request aims to support innovation while protecting investors and ensuring fair, orderly markets.

ETF assets have seen significant growth, with a near tripling since the SEC permitted actively managed ETFs in 2019. Analyst Dan Sotiroff suggests that the introduction of riskier products, including thematic ETFs, single-stock leveraged products, and crypto-based funds, has played a significant role in this expansion. Public input will guide the SEC as it evaluates the role of these novel ETFs in the investment landscape.