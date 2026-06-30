SEC Seeks Public Input on Regulation of Novel ETFs

The U.S. SEC is soliciting public comments to regulate 'novel' ETFs, including those with leverage or linked to cryptocurrency. This move follows the agency's repeated refusal to approve highly leveraged ETFs and the uncertain regulatory status of 'event contracts.' The SEC aims to facilitate innovation while ensuring market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Securities And Exchange Commission Sought Public Comment On Tuesday For Regulating Novel Exchangetraded Funds | Updated: 30-06-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 22:39 IST
SEC Seeks Public Input on Regulation of Novel ETFs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Tuesday that it is seeking public comments on the regulation of 'novel' exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This category of investment products, which often involves leverage or options and connections to cryptocurrency and prediction market contracts, is rapidly growing.

The call for comments comes as the SEC has previously declined to authorize some ETFs that offer triple to quintuple returns on stocks and delayed approval for others that depend on real-world event outcomes, such as elections. The SEC's request aims to support innovation while protecting investors and ensuring fair, orderly markets.

ETF assets have seen significant growth, with a near tripling since the SEC permitted actively managed ETFs in 2019. Analyst Dan Sotiroff suggests that the introduction of riskier products, including thematic ETFs, single-stock leveraged products, and crypto-based funds, has played a significant role in this expansion. Public input will guide the SEC as it evaluates the role of these novel ETFs in the investment landscape.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026