Starmer's £15 Billion Pledge to Modernise British Defence

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a £15 billion plan to modernise Britain's armed forces, marking a historic shift in national defence strategy. The plan focuses on future warfare, increasing defence spending and creating jobs. However, critics argue it falls short of addressing immediate security needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prime Minister Keir Starmer Pledged On Tuesday To Spend An Extra Billion To Modernise Britains Depleted Armed Forces In A Longdelayed Investment Plan That Is Designed To Prepare For The Wars Of The Future And Mark His Legacy In What Is Most Likely His Last Major Policy Announcement | Updated: 30-06-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 18:09 IST
Starmer's £15 Billion Pledge to Modernise British Defence

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a major £15 billion investment plan on Tuesday to modernise Britain's armed forces, aimed at preparing for future conflicts. This strategic move is intended to secure his legacy by focusing on enhanced defence capabilities.

The Defence Investment Plan is poised to increase spending to nearly £80 billion annually by 2029. Starmer presented this blueprint to reflect a commitment to reach 3.5% of GDP on defence spending by 2035. This comes as NATO members face pressure to boost their defence budgets.

While the plan is praised for its vision, critics argue it lacks the needed immediate impact, citing a £28 billion funding gap. The investment aims to fortify Britain's nuclear deterrent, develop stealth technology for the air force, and create jobs, yet concerns remain about its sufficiency given potential threats from Russia.

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