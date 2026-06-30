Starmer's £15 Billion Pledge to Modernise British Defence
Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a £15 billion plan to modernise Britain's armed forces, marking a historic shift in national defence strategy. The plan focuses on future warfare, increasing defence spending and creating jobs. However, critics argue it falls short of addressing immediate security needs.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a major £15 billion investment plan on Tuesday to modernise Britain's armed forces, aimed at preparing for future conflicts. This strategic move is intended to secure his legacy by focusing on enhanced defence capabilities.
The Defence Investment Plan is poised to increase spending to nearly £80 billion annually by 2029. Starmer presented this blueprint to reflect a commitment to reach 3.5% of GDP on defence spending by 2035. This comes as NATO members face pressure to boost their defence budgets.
While the plan is praised for its vision, critics argue it lacks the needed immediate impact, citing a £28 billion funding gap. The investment aims to fortify Britain's nuclear deterrent, develop stealth technology for the air force, and create jobs, yet concerns remain about its sufficiency given potential threats from Russia.
ALSO READ
-
Japan's PM Visit to India: Fostering Economic and Strategic Partnerships
-
General Upendra Dwivedi Retires After Four Decades of Service
-
General Dhiraj Seth Takes Charge as India's New Army Chief
-
Telangana, Bharti Enterprises Discuss Investment Opportunities
-
NATO Summit: Strengthening Unity Amidst Changing Security Challenges