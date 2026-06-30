U.S. Job Openings Hit Two-Year High Amid Mixed Labor Market Signals

Us Job Openings Edged Up To A Twoyear High In May

In May, U.S. job openings were reported at a two-year high, reaching 7.594 million, according to the Labor Department's latest report. However, consumer sentiment towards the labor market turned more negative in June, as the share of individuals finding employment 'hard to get' rose significantly.

Economists indicate that the labor market retains stability, despite recent global geopolitical tensions. The proportion of job openings increased notably in the leisure and hospitality sectors, with significant declines recorded in healthcare and financial services.

Overall, hiring fell slightly, suggesting mixed signals within the labor market. The data could prompt potential downward revisions to prior employment statistics, influencing future economic outlooks and Federal Reserve policy actions on inflation control.