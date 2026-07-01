Global Markets Surge in Historic Quarter as Dollar Strengthens, Oil Prices Plummet

Stocks Across The Globe On Tuesday Posted Their Largest Quarterly Percentage Increase In Six Years

The second quarter ended on a high note for global stock markets, marking their most significant quarterly gain in six years. This surge was largely bolstered by robust growth in artificial intelligence stocks, with South Korea's KOSPI up 68% and Taiwan's benchmark increasing by 45%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite saw an impressive rise of over 21%.

Conversely, Brent oil experienced its steepest quarterly drop since 2020, shedding almost 40% of its value amid easing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz due to a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran. This dramatic decline in oil prices has been attributed to an increase in supply as previously stranded ships moved from the Gulf.

The U.S. dollar continued its upward trajectory, rising for the fourth consecutive quarter driven by potential Federal Reserve rate hikes and stronger U.S. economic performance compared to other major economies. The dollar's resurgence led to a 14% quarterly drop in gold prices and pushed the yen to a 40-year low.