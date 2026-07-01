Global Stocks Soar Amid Market Fluctuations

Global stocks are experiencing their largest quarterly increase in six years, fuelled by an AI-driven rally, while Brent oil sees a significant drop. The U.S. dollar strengthens amid interest rate hike expectations. Fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire impacts oil prices, as investors remain bullish despite market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stocks Across The Globe Were Headed On Tuesday For Their Largest Quarterly Percentage Increase In Six Years | Updated: 01-07-2026 01:20 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 01:20 IST
Global Stocks Soar Amid Market Fluctuations
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The global stock market is witnessing its largest quarterly surge in six years, driven primarily by an artificial intelligence stock boom. Meanwhile, Brent oil saw its steepest quarterly decline since 2020. Investors are keeping a close watch on the delicate ceasefire between the United States and Iran, which has notably influenced oil prices.

As the second quarter concludes, the U.S. dollar continues its fourth consecutive quarterly rise against a basket of global peers, positioning the yen at a 40-year low. This shift follows a dramatic adjustment in U.S. interest rate hike expectations. Emerging market currencies appreciated by over 1% against the dollar throughout this period.

The artificial intelligence stock rally bolstered key indexes, with South Korea's KOSPI up by 68%, Taiwan's benchmark by 45%, and the Nasdaq Composite by over 21%. The MSCI All-World index reached a record high, achieving a 14% gain this quarter, marking its best performance since 2020.

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