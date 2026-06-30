Mercosur Expands Horizons: Trade Talks with Japan Underway

Mercosur, the South American trade bloc, has launched negotiations with Japan for an economic partnership, aiming to expand trade ties and create a free trade area encompassing approximately 400 million people. This initiative follows a recent agreement with the European Union and seeks to diversify economic relations amid global trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The South American Trade Bloc Mercosur Launched Negotiations With Japan On Tuesday For An Economic Partnership Agreement As It Seeks To Expand Trade Ties Following A Recent Deal With The European Union A Deal Would Create A Free Trade Area Of About Million People With A Combined Gdp Of Trillion The Push For New Trade Partnerships Comes As Us President Donald Trumps Sweeping Tariffs On Goods From Trading Partners Around The Globe Have Driven Countries To Diversify Economic Ties Mercosurs Members Including Argentina | Updated: 30-06-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 22:37 IST
Mercosur Expands Horizons: Trade Talks with Japan Underway
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In a move to strengthen economic ties, Mercosur, the South American trade bloc, has opened negotiations with Japan for a new economic partnership agreement. This development comes as Mercosur seeks to build on its recent trade deal with the European Union.

During a leaders summit in Asuncion, the Paraguayan capital, member countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, announced the commencement of talks with Japan. These discussions had been prefaced by meetings in January and March between Mercosur and Japanese officials. The initiative was further highlighted during a bilateral meeting between Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the G7 summit.

The potential agreement aims to enhance market access for both agricultural and non-agricultural goods, promoting cooperation and mutual investment by integrating the value chains of the two economies. Besides Japan, Mercosur is actively pursuing trade negotiations with Canada and plans to initiate talks with China soon, reflecting its commitment to engaging with dynamic global markets.

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