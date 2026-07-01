Dollar's Ascent: Treasury Yield Surge Shapes Global Markets

The Dollar Climbed After A Sharp Rise In Treasury Yields And Pushed The Yen To A Year Trough On Wednesday

The dollar experienced a significant rise on Wednesday, influenced by a sharp increase in Treasury yields, pushing the yen to a 40-year low. Traders are closely watching for a U.S. jobs report, anticipating a potential Federal Reserve rate hike that could impact global markets.

In the Asian session, the dollar climbed to 162.84 yen, prompting concerns of possible intervention by Japanese authorities to stabilize the currency. As the U.S. approaches a public holiday with potentially lower trading volumes, Tokyo might consider strategic yen buying.

As Treasury yields climbed, the broader market observed fluctuations in currency values. Analysts link these moves to month-end positioning and impending economic data. The focus remains on the Fed's potential rate decisions with an eye on labor market resilience and inflation metrics.