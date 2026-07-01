IAEA Reviews Progress of Uzbekistan’s Nuclear Power Plans

Uzbekistan has made significant progress in building the infrastructure needed to launch its nuclear power programme, according to an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team that completed a follow-up review of the country's preparations.

The assessment followed a Follow-up Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) mission held from 22 to 26 June, at the request of the Government of Uzbekistan. The mission evaluated how the country has addressed the recommendations made during the IAEA's 2021 Phase 2 INIR mission, which examines a nation's readiness to implement a nuclear power project.

Uzbekistan decided in 2018 to introduce nuclear energy to meet rising electricity demand and diversify its energy supply. The country's current plans include the construction of two RITM-200N small modular reactors (SMRs) and two VVER-1000 large nuclear reactors.

Safety, Regulation and Workforce Strengthened

The review team, made up of experts from Brazil, Türkiye, and the IAEA, examined progress across several areas, including legal and regulatory frameworks, nuclear safety and security, safeguards, environmental protection, stakeholder engagement, and workforce development.

The experts concluded that Uzbekistan has strengthened its nuclear programme by joining key international legal agreements, updating national nuclear legislation, and developing regulations for licensing, oversight, management systems, and electricity grid planning needed to support future nuclear facilities.

IAEA Nuclear Infrastructure Development Section official John Haddad, who led the mission, said Uzbekistan has shown a strong commitment to developing a safe, secure, and sustainable nuclear power programme. He noted that the country has actively worked to implement the recommendations made during the 2021 review and has continued building the infrastructure required for the next stage of its programme. Earlier this year, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi attended the first concrete pouring ceremony for Uzbekistan's first small modular reactor, which is expected to begin operating around 2029.

Further Steps Needed Before Full Implementation

While recognising the country's progress, the review team said additional work is still required to strengthen the national nuclear regulatory body and complete ongoing feasibility studies before the programme moves further ahead. The mission was hosted by the Atomic Energy Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan (Uzatom), with participation from more than 20 national organisations involved in the nuclear power programme.

Uzatom Director Azim Akhmedkhadjaev described the follow-up mission as an important opportunity to measure the country's progress against international standards, receive expert feedback, and identify practical steps for the continued development of Uzbekistan's nuclear infrastructure. The IAEA delivered its preliminary findings to the Uzbek government at the conclusion of the mission. The agency said the results will also help guide future technical cooperation, training programmes, expert missions, and capacity-building activities supporting the country's nuclear energy ambitions.