Dollar Surges to 40-Year High Against Yen Amid Rising U.S. Treasury Yields

The Dollar Hit A Year High Against The Yen On Wednesday As A Sharp Rise In Us Treasury Yields Boosted The Currency Ahead Of Us Jobs Data That Could Strengthen The Case For A Federal Reserve Rate Hike This Month The Dollar Rose As High As Yen

The dollar reached a 40-year high against the yen on Wednesday, bolstered by a sharp increase in U.S. Treasury yields as attention turns towards upcoming U.S. jobs data. This development could strengthen the argument for a potential Federal Reserve interest rate hike soon.

Climbing to a high of 162.84 yen, the dollar surpassed levels that previously prompted Japanese authorities to intervene. Currently at 162.68 yen, up by 0.1%, intervention is anticipated. Chidu Narayanan, head of macro strategy for APAC at Wells Fargo, remarked on the likelihood of intervention to stay credible.

With traders eyeing Friday's U.S. public holiday as a potential action window, Japan's top currency diplomat, Atsushi Mimura, acknowledged the effectiveness of past interventions. Despite the dollar's broader strength, Japan’s Ministry of Finance might be waiting for external economic factors to influence its strategies further.