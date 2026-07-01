Dollar Surges to 40-Year High Against Yen Amid Rising U.S. Treasury Yields
The U.S. dollar soared to a 40-year high against the yen, driven by a surge in U.S. Treasury yields. This spike may prompt Japan's Ministry of Finance to intervene again. Despite yen weaknesses, analysts do not expect immediate changes, anticipating a Fed rate hike amid global economic shifts.
The dollar reached a 40-year high against the yen on Wednesday, bolstered by a sharp increase in U.S. Treasury yields as attention turns towards upcoming U.S. jobs data. This development could strengthen the argument for a potential Federal Reserve interest rate hike soon.
Climbing to a high of 162.84 yen, the dollar surpassed levels that previously prompted Japanese authorities to intervene. Currently at 162.68 yen, up by 0.1%, intervention is anticipated. Chidu Narayanan, head of macro strategy for APAC at Wells Fargo, remarked on the likelihood of intervention to stay credible.
With traders eyeing Friday's U.S. public holiday as a potential action window, Japan's top currency diplomat, Atsushi Mimura, acknowledged the effectiveness of past interventions. Despite the dollar's broader strength, Japan’s Ministry of Finance might be waiting for external economic factors to influence its strategies further.
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