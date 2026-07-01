ADB Approves $50 Million Loan to Modernize Nepal’s Customs System

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $50 million policy-based loan to help Nepal modernize its customs administration, improve trade efficiency, and create more employment opportunities. The funding supports the second phase of the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation Customs and Logistics Reforms Program, continuing efforts to strengthen customs operations and develop the country's logistics sector. The programme is expected to simplify the movement of goods across borders by introducing modern customs systems, improving logistics planning, and making trade processes faster and more reliable for businesses.

Digital Reforms to Cut Costs and Improve Competitiveness

The reforms will focus on digitalising customs services, expanding risk-based inspections, and simplifying procedures that currently slow down trade. The programme will also strengthen the logistics sector through better infrastructure planning, improved regulations, and stronger coordination between agencies involved in cross-border trade.

ADB Country Director for Nepal Arnaud Cauchois said efficient customs and logistics systems play a key role in the country's economic development and regional integration. He noted that faster, more predictable, and cost-effective border procedures will improve the business environment, attract investment, strengthen competitiveness, and support the creation of quality jobs.

Although Nepal has made progress in recent years, businesses continue to face challenges because of paper-based customs processes, high inspection rates, and fragmented supply chains that increase costs and limit export growth. These obstacles have made it harder for companies to compete in regional and international markets.

Support for Businesses and Economic Growth

The programme will promote greater automation, improve service standards, and encourage stronger private sector participation in logistics development. Lower trade and logistics costs are expected to make exports more competitive, improve the reliability of cross-border trade, and increase business confidence.

Small and medium-sized enterprises are expected to benefit from more efficient supply chains, creating opportunities to expand their operations and generate employment. The reforms are also expected to strengthen supply chain resilience while supporting broader economic growth.

The initiative aligns with Nepal's Sixteenth Plan and supports the government's efforts to promote private sector-led development, diversify the economy, and strengthen resilience. It also complements the implementation of Nepal's Customs Reform and Modernization Plan, Trade Logistics Policy, and the new Industrial and Logistics Trade Master Plan.