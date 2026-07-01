New Fed Chief Kevin Warsh Navigates Interest Rate Decision in Tight-Lipped Outing

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh, in his first public appearance outside of a policy meeting, resisted giving forward guidance on interest rate decisions. Speaking at an international panel, Warsh emphasized a closed-door debate approach and stressed the importance of Fed independence amid global monetary challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Central Bankers Will Decide Whether To Raise Interest Rates When They Shut The Door And Begin Their Next Meeting | Updated: 01-07-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 19:17 IST
New Fed Chief Kevin Warsh Navigates Interest Rate Decision in Tight-Lipped Outing
Kevin Warsh

In a cautious public debut, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh maintained the institution’s traditional silence on future interest rate plans, during a high-profile panel at the European Central Bank’s forum in Sintra, Portugal.

Speaking alongside global monetary leaders like ECB President Christine Lagarde, Warsh emphasized the importance of internal debate while resisting pressure from media figures, notably CNBC’s Sara Eisen, for forward guidance.

While Warsh’s stance has led investors to speculate about imminent rate hikes, he also underscored the Federal Reserve's independence, a pivotal topic since the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision affirming Fed Governor Lisa Cook's position against presidential pressure.

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