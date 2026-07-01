New Fed Chief Kevin Warsh Navigates Interest Rate Decision in Tight-Lipped Outing

Us Central Bankers Will Decide Whether To Raise Interest Rates When They Shut The Door And Begin Their Next Meeting

In a cautious public debut, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh maintained the institution’s traditional silence on future interest rate plans, during a high-profile panel at the European Central Bank’s forum in Sintra, Portugal.

Speaking alongside global monetary leaders like ECB President Christine Lagarde, Warsh emphasized the importance of internal debate while resisting pressure from media figures, notably CNBC’s Sara Eisen, for forward guidance.

While Warsh’s stance has led investors to speculate about imminent rate hikes, he also underscored the Federal Reserve's independence, a pivotal topic since the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision affirming Fed Governor Lisa Cook's position against presidential pressure.