Global Markets Enter Third Quarter Amid Interest Rate Speculations

World Stocks Edged Lower On The First Day Of The Third Quarter On Wednesday After A Strong Rally

World stocks took a slight dip as the third quarter kicked off, with investors eagerly awaiting insights from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh. The decline follows a strong rally, with stocks posting their most robust quarter in six years. However, expectations of further interest rate hikes were tempered by softer euro zone inflation figures.

Oil prices hovered around pre-war levels as diplomatic efforts between Iran and Washington showed signs of progress. Meanwhile, traders kept an eye on the Japanese yen, which hit fresh 40-year lows against the dollar, raising the possibility of Japanese intervention. Euro zone inflation slowed more than expected, cooling speculation on additional ECB rate increases.

In the U.S., futures signaled a modest decline, while Asia's Nikkei experienced gains propelled by strong tech demand. The global economic landscape remains influenced by varying degrees of inflationary pressures and geopolitical developments, with all eyes on upcoming central bank decisions and economic data releases.