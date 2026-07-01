Mexico Breaks Drought with Knockout Win Over Ecuador at FIFA World Cup 2026

Mexico triumphed over Ecuador 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, ending a long run of knockout-stage eliminations. This marked Mexico's first win in such a stage since 1986. With a solid defense, Mexico will face either England or DR Congo in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 10:30 IST
Mexico Breaks Drought with Knockout Win Over Ecuador at FIFA World Cup 2026
Mexico's Gilberto Mora during the match against Ecuador. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Mexico's co-hosts have advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a decisive 2-0 win against Ecuador. This long-awaited victory on Tuesday ended a historic drought in the knockout stage, marking Mexico's first triumph since 1986 and halting a record eight-match elimination streak in the tournament's history.

The match faced a one-hour delay due to inclement weather conditions, including heavy rain and lightning. However, El Tri maintained their unbeaten record, showcasing a strong defense. Julian Quinones took the lead by capitalizing on a defensive error before halftime, while Raul Jimenez added another goal, securing a comfortable lead going into the break.

Despite Ecuador's attempt to dominate possession and stage a comeback, Mexico's solid defense prevented them from scoring. A red card to Piero Hincapie deepened Ecuador’s woes in extra time. Javier Aguirre's team further solidified their reputation with their fourth consecutive tournament victory.

As Mexico gears up to face the winner of the England-DR Congo match, the game was also memorable for young midfielder Gilberto Mora. At 17 years and 259 days, Mora became the second-youngest player ever to start a World Cup knockout match, following Pele's record set in 1958.

Raul Jimenez made history in his own right. At 35 years and 56 days, he became the oldest Mexican to score in a World Cup knockout stage, making him the first Mexican over 30 to achieve this feat. (ANI)

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