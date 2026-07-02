Investor Caution Ahead of Critical Economic Indicators Amid Global Unrest

Us Stock Index Futures Were Subdued On Thursday As Investors Remained On The Sidelines Ahead Of The June Employment Report

U.S. stock index futures held steady on Thursday, reflecting investor caution ahead of the June employment report and ongoing Middle East conflict negotiations.

On Wednesday, markets experienced turbulence with major indexes closing lower following Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's comments reaffirming a firm 2% inflation target amidst calls for lower borrowing costs from President Donald Trump.

Analysts noted investor optimism despite uncertainties, eyeing possible Fed rate hikes this year. Labor market stability offers potential rate hike opportunities without risking employment. Labor data and the June CPI report are crucial for insights into economic health. Meanwhile, chip stocks suffered in premarket trading.