Dollar Dips Amid Job Market Surprises

The Dollar Tumbled On Thursday After The Closely Watched Employment Report For June Showed That Employers Added Fewer Jobs Than Economists Had Expected Last Month

The dollar fell sharply on Thursday after June's employment data revealed fewer job additions than anticipated. Employers added only 57,000 jobs, falling short of economists' predictions of 110,000. This discrepancy led traders to reconsider the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September, with the odds dropping to 49% from a previous 67%.

The unemployment rate saw a slight decline, moving from 4.3% to 4.2%. In contrast, the Japanese yen saw significant strengthening as traders braced for potential intervention by Japanese authorities.

The dollar index experienced a decline of 0.71%, settling at 100.68, while the euro gained 0.68% to reach $1.1453. The dollar's weakness was more pronounced against the Japanese yen, falling 1.09% to 160.78.