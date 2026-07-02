Dollar Dips Amid Job Market Surprises

The dollar fell on Thursday following a disappointing employment report for June, showing fewer jobs added than expected. Concurrently, the Japanese yen strengthened as traders anticipated potential intervention by Japanese authorities. Fed funds futures indicate reduced odds of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Dollar Tumbled On Thursday After The Closely Watched Employment Report For June Showed That Employers Added Fewer Jobs Than Economists Had Expected Last Month | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:17 IST
Dollar Dips Amid Job Market Surprises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar fell sharply on Thursday after June's employment data revealed fewer job additions than anticipated. Employers added only 57,000 jobs, falling short of economists' predictions of 110,000. This discrepancy led traders to reconsider the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September, with the odds dropping to 49% from a previous 67%.

The unemployment rate saw a slight decline, moving from 4.3% to 4.2%. In contrast, the Japanese yen saw significant strengthening as traders braced for potential intervention by Japanese authorities.

The dollar index experienced a decline of 0.71%, settling at 100.68, while the euro gained 0.68% to reach $1.1453. The dollar's weakness was more pronounced against the Japanese yen, falling 1.09% to 160.78.

TRENDING

1
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
2
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global
3
U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Global
4
Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

Why AI Readiness, Not AI Adoption Alone, Will Shape the Future of Public Investment Success

Why Extreme Heat Could Become Southeast Asia's Costliest Development Crisis, According to ADB

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026