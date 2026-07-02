Dollar Dips Amid Job Market Surprises
The dollar fell on Thursday following a disappointing employment report for June, showing fewer jobs added than expected. Concurrently, the Japanese yen strengthened as traders anticipated potential intervention by Japanese authorities. Fed funds futures indicate reduced odds of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
The dollar fell sharply on Thursday after June's employment data revealed fewer job additions than anticipated. Employers added only 57,000 jobs, falling short of economists' predictions of 110,000. This discrepancy led traders to reconsider the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September, with the odds dropping to 49% from a previous 67%.
The unemployment rate saw a slight decline, moving from 4.3% to 4.2%. In contrast, the Japanese yen saw significant strengthening as traders braced for potential intervention by Japanese authorities.
The dollar index experienced a decline of 0.71%, settling at 100.68, while the euro gained 0.68% to reach $1.1453. The dollar's weakness was more pronounced against the Japanese yen, falling 1.09% to 160.78.