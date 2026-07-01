India's Renewable Revolution: Aiming for 100 GW Wind Power by 2030

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy, chaired by Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne, convened on Wednesday to assess India's ambitious wind energy goals. The government has set a target of generating 100 gigawatts from wind energy by 2030, reflecting a dedicated shift towards renewable sources.

Barne reported that the committee received comprehensive updates on advancements in both solar and wind energy sectors. Discussions highlighted policy strategies designed to augment renewable energy production, especially in regions with high wind energy potential.

Amid soaring electricity demands driven by extreme summer heat and urban growth, the committee explored strategies to expand renewable energy capacity and enhance storage infrastructure. Furthermore, Barne emphasized the importance of the Delhi EV Policy 2026, aimed at curbing pollution and encouraging zero-emission mobility.