Sweltering Heat Undermines India's Garment Sector Ambitions
Extreme heat in India is significantly impacting the garment industry, affecting worker health, productivity, and operational efficiency. The sector aims to increase exports from $40 billion to $100 billion by 2030, but climate-related challenges could hinder this goal, demanding adaptation by both businesses and workers.
NEW DELHI - As temperatures soar, garment worker Raj Pal finds little relief from the oppressive heat, even as he sleeps on the roof of his one-room home. The extreme climate often leaves him too ill to work, costing him a significant portion of his monthly earnings.
India's goal to boost garment exports to $100 billion by 2030 faces a significant hurdle, as climate change impacts the productivity and health of its 45 million-strong garment workforce. A report from New York University's Stern Center highlights how overheating equipment and power failures disrupt the sector.
Experts warn that failing to address these challenges jeopardizes India's manufacturing competitiveness. Adaptation strategies, including improved factory design and cooling systems, are essential to safeguard the sector's growth and resilience in a warming world.
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