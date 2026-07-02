Sweltering Heat Undermines India's Garment Sector Ambitions

NEW DELHI - As temperatures soar, garment worker Raj Pal finds little relief from the oppressive heat, even as he sleeps on the roof of his one-room home. The extreme climate often leaves him too ill to work, costing him a significant portion of his monthly earnings.

India's goal to boost garment exports to $100 billion by 2030 faces a significant hurdle, as climate change impacts the productivity and health of its 45 million-strong garment workforce. A report from New York University's Stern Center highlights how overheating equipment and power failures disrupt the sector.

Experts warn that failing to address these challenges jeopardizes India's manufacturing competitiveness. Adaptation strategies, including improved factory design and cooling systems, are essential to safeguard the sector's growth and resilience in a warming world.