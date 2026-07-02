Sweltering Heat Undermines India's Garment Sector Ambitions

Extreme heat in India is significantly impacting the garment industry, affecting worker health, productivity, and operational efficiency. The sector aims to increase exports from $40 billion to $100 billion by 2030, but climate-related challenges could hinder this goal, demanding adaptation by both businesses and workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | By Bhasker Tripathi New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 17:53 IST
Sweltering Heat Undermines India's Garment Sector Ambitions

NEW DELHI - As temperatures soar, garment worker Raj Pal finds little relief from the oppressive heat, even as he sleeps on the roof of his one-room home. The extreme climate often leaves him too ill to work, costing him a significant portion of his monthly earnings.

India's goal to boost garment exports to $100 billion by 2030 faces a significant hurdle, as climate change impacts the productivity and health of its 45 million-strong garment workforce. A report from New York University's Stern Center highlights how overheating equipment and power failures disrupt the sector.

Experts warn that failing to address these challenges jeopardizes India's manufacturing competitiveness. Adaptation strategies, including improved factory design and cooling systems, are essential to safeguard the sector's growth and resilience in a warming world.

TRENDING

1
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
2
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global
3
U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Global
4
Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

Why AI Readiness, Not AI Adoption Alone, Will Shape the Future of Public Investment Success

Why Extreme Heat Could Become Southeast Asia's Costliest Development Crisis, According to ADB

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026